Sussex Premium Bond prizes: more than £1.8million won in July

By Sam Woodman
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 08:01 BST
More than 65 Sussex Premium Bonds holders have won big in July’s draw, sharing more than £1.8million.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

The two top prizes this month were won by people from Hertfordshire and Cumbria, but six people from Sussex scooped the next-best prize of £100,000 – three from East Sussex and three from West Sussex.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

Ten people people – five from East Sussex, four from West Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – each won the third-top prize of £50,000, while 16 others – nine from East Sussex, six from West Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – each won £25,000. Thirty-five others in Sussex won £10,000 each.

