More than 65 Sussex Premium Bonds holders have won big in July’s draw, sharing more than £1.8million.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

The two top prizes this month were won by people from Hertfordshire and Cumbria, but six people from Sussex scooped the next-best prize of £100,000 – three from East Sussex and three from West Sussex.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

