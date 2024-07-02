Sussex Premium Bond prizes: more than £1.8million won in July
and live on Freeview channel 276
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
The two top prizes this month were won by people from Hertfordshire and Cumbria, but six people from Sussex scooped the next-best prize of £100,000 – three from East Sussex and three from West Sussex.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
Ten people people – five from East Sussex, four from West Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – each won the third-top prize of £50,000, while 16 others – nine from East Sussex, six from West Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – each won £25,000. Thirty-five others in Sussex won £10,000 each.