Sussex Premium Bond prizes: more than £2million won in August
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
The two top prizes this month were won by people from Devon and outer London, but six people from Sussex scooped the next-best prize of £100,000 – two from East Sussex and four from West Sussex.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
Fourteen people people – nine from West Sussex and five from East Sussex – each won the third-top prize of £50,000, while 18 others – nine from West Sussex, seven from East Sussex and two from Brighton & Hove – each won £25,000. Thirty-two others in Sussex won £10,000 each.