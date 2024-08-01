Sussex Premium Bond prizes: more than £2million won in August

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 17:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
More than 65 Sussex Premium Bonds holders have won big in August’s draw, sharing more than £1.8million.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

The two top prizes this month were won by people from Devon and outer London, but six people from Sussex scooped the next-best prize of £100,000 – two from East Sussex and four from West Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)
Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

Fourteen people people – nine from West Sussex and five from East Sussex – each won the third-top prize of £50,000, while 18 others – nine from West Sussex, seven from East Sussex and two from Brighton & Hove – each won £25,000. Thirty-two others in Sussex won £10,000 each.

Related topics:East SussexWest SussexDevonLondonHoveBrighton