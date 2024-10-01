Sussex Premium Bonds prizes for October
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
In October, the top prizes were won by holders from Derbyshire and Gloucestershire, but there was lots to celebrate across Sussex, with the list of high-value winners featuring dozens of holders from the county who shared more than £1.4million.
Five people – two from West Sussex, two from Brighton & Hove and one from East Sussex – each won the second-top prize of £100,000, while four – three from West Sussex and one from East Sussex – each won £50,000.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
Sussex also saw 16 £25,000 winners – 11 from West Sussex and five from East Sussex – and 36 people across Sussex each won £10,000.