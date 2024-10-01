Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scores of people across Sussex are starting October thousands of pounds better off after winning Premium Bonds prizes.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

In October, the top prizes were won by holders from Derbyshire and Gloucestershire, but there was lots to celebrate across Sussex, with the list of high-value winners featuring dozens of holders from the county who shared more than £1.4million.

Five people – two from West Sussex, two from Brighton & Hove and one from East Sussex – each won the second-top prize of £100,000, while four – three from West Sussex and one from East Sussex – each won £50,000.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

Sussex also saw 16 £25,000 winners – 11 from West Sussex and five from East Sussex – and 36 people across Sussex each won £10,000.