A battle has begun to save and protect a historic village pub which is up for sale.

A petition has been started to encourage Chichester District Council to recognise The Swan at Fittleworth as an Asset of Community Value.

Wade Houlden started the petition, and wrote on the change.org page that the pub is now under threat from being repurposed, having been 'neglected' by the pub group that previously owned it.

Wade wrote: "The Swan has been at the heart of Fittleworth life for well over 400 years. The building dates from around 1374, and is believed to have become a coaching Inn in the late 1500s, since when it has played host to many famous people, and it has always been a focal point of village life.

"We would like Chichester District Council to recognise The Swan’s importance as an integral part of this community and register it as an Asset of Community Value, to help us protect it from being converted and become yet another historic pub lost forever, and to see it reopen and thrive once again."

An Asset of Community Value is defined as a building or other land that is an asset of community value, if its main use has recently been or is presently used to further the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community and could do so in the future.

If a venue is listed as an Asset of Community Value with the local authority, the local community will be informed if they are listed for sale within the five year listing period.

The community can then enact the Community Right to Bid, which gives them a moratorium period of six months to determine if they can raise the finance to purchase the asset.

The petition is looking to gain 2,500 signatures. Currently, 1,723 have signed.

To sign the petition click here