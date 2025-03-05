Sussex pub with inviting outdoor living room gets our vote for favourite summer venue

A warm welcome, a full pint and cosy vibes are what I want from my local - and New Amsterdam in Worthing town centre delivers just that, with its home-from-home vibes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siblings Joel and Fleur Penny established the business in 2019, though as one of the oldest pubs in Worthing, its history goes back way further.

Personally, I still think of it as The Swan and I must say it's nice that the original stained glass window is still in there. I like history and it's good they have kept that feel about the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I like the mishmash of tables and chairs, some like our old dining table at home when I was young. They are solid and inviting, with cosy corners if that's what you fancy.

The outside living room, a whole platform filled with pictures, mirrors and even a fireplace, is like a big sitting room in a stately home

But one of the most amazing features is the outside living room, a whole platform filled with pictures, mirrors and even a fireplace – like a big sitting room in a stately home. I've not seen anything like it elsewhere.

The garden has loads of tables and other, smaller booths, too, if you want to tuck yourself away.

However, it's not just nice places to sit that make a pub feel like home, it's the welcome when you walk in the door and, most importantly, the quality of the beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I've enjoyed many a pint of Adnams' Ghost Ship at New Amsterdam and they are always filled to the brim. My biggest bugbear is having to ask for a top up. If you want to leave a head, get lined glasses so there is room for it. I want a pint of liquid.

Siblings Joel and Fleur Penny established the business in 2019, though as one of the oldest pubs in Worthing, its history goes back way further

Tempt me. What's your favourite pub in Sussex? We would love you to share you favourites, and any other news, via our Your World social network: https://www.yourworld.net/

YourWorld connects individuals and organisations across 400 locations nationwide. It’s our trusted alternative to mainstream social platforms – a community space designed to combat the noise, toxicity, and misinformation often found online.