Sussex pub with inviting outdoor living room gets our vote for favourite summer venue
Siblings Joel and Fleur Penny established the business in 2019, though as one of the oldest pubs in Worthing, its history goes back way further.
Personally, I still think of it as The Swan and I must say it's nice that the original stained glass window is still in there. I like history and it's good they have kept that feel about the place.
I like the mishmash of tables and chairs, some like our old dining table at home when I was young. They are solid and inviting, with cosy corners if that's what you fancy.
But one of the most amazing features is the outside living room, a whole platform filled with pictures, mirrors and even a fireplace – like a big sitting room in a stately home. I've not seen anything like it elsewhere.
The garden has loads of tables and other, smaller booths, too, if you want to tuck yourself away.
However, it's not just nice places to sit that make a pub feel like home, it's the welcome when you walk in the door and, most importantly, the quality of the beer.
I've enjoyed many a pint of Adnams' Ghost Ship at New Amsterdam and they are always filled to the brim. My biggest bugbear is having to ask for a top up. If you want to leave a head, get lined glasses so there is room for it. I want a pint of liquid.
