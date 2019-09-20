Sussex pubs wins top awards

Blackboys Inn topped the ratings at Harveys’s annual pub awards presentation with top placings in three of the brewery’s top award categories.

Jay and Natalie Dunbar, managers of the Blackboys Inn, scooped the coveted Rose Bowl trophy for their Supreme Championship and topped the awards for the Best Manager, Silent Customer, Best Kept Cellar and Best Managed House, (sponsored by insurers RSA.)

Jay and Natalie (left) with fellow winners and judges

The judges said: “The friendliness of the team, variety of food on offer, together with some excellent Harvey’s ales, really made this visit stand out.”

The Pig and Butcher, (Uckfield) won Best Visual Impact; The Swan, (Lewes) won Best Garden and were runners up in Supreme Championship while Customer Experience Champion was The Alma Arms, (Uckfield).

