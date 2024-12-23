Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rescue cat who was found living behind a shed is hoping for a Christmas miracle this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three-year-old Lavender has been in the care of charity People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society) since being rescued 18 months ago.

During this time, she has received no interest from adopters, but PAW Society is hoping that this Christmas will be the one that changes everything for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the charity said: “It’s been nearly 600 days since Lavender was rescued and still no one wants her!

Lavender. Photo: PAW Society

"She was found living behind a shed with a litter of newborn kittens. We have no idea how long she was there for and what sort of pain she had to endure on her own.

“Despite her traumatic past, Lavender has now flourished into a curious and playful companion.

"We’re hoping a Christmas miracle will help us find her a home!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-year-old is looking for a home without cats or dogs, and can live with children aged above 12.

Lavender was found behind a shed after giving birth. Photo: PAW Society

Lavender is in a foster home in Peacehaven but can be adopted anywhere in Sussex or surrounding areas, PAW Society said.

The charity spokesperson added: “Her favourite toys are her ping pong balls which she often loses under furniture.

“Lavender is a very responsible pet and will ensure her new family gets enough exercise by retrieving her beloved balls frequently!”

Lavender is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, and to apply to adopt, visit: www.pawsocietyuk.org/lavender.