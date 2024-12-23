Sussex rescue cat found behind a shed hopes for Christmas miracle
Three-year-old Lavender has been in the care of charity People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society) since being rescued 18 months ago.
During this time, she has received no interest from adopters, but PAW Society is hoping that this Christmas will be the one that changes everything for her.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “It’s been nearly 600 days since Lavender was rescued and still no one wants her!
"She was found living behind a shed with a litter of newborn kittens. We have no idea how long she was there for and what sort of pain she had to endure on her own.
“Despite her traumatic past, Lavender has now flourished into a curious and playful companion.
"We’re hoping a Christmas miracle will help us find her a home!”
The three-year-old is looking for a home without cats or dogs, and can live with children aged above 12.
Lavender is in a foster home in Peacehaven but can be adopted anywhere in Sussex or surrounding areas, PAW Society said.
The charity spokesperson added: “Her favourite toys are her ping pong balls which she often loses under furniture.
“Lavender is a very responsible pet and will ensure her new family gets enough exercise by retrieving her beloved balls frequently!”
Lavender is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, and to apply to adopt, visit: www.pawsocietyuk.org/lavender.
