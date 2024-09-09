A rescue cat who was found living behind a garden shed is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three-year-old Lavender has spent nearly 500 days without a home, according to charity People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society).

The rescue cat arrived in the charity’s care after being found behind a garden shed with her ten-day-old kittens earlier this year. Lavender’s kittens have all been adopted, but the three-year-old moggy is still waiting for a family to take her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite her traumatic past, Lavender has flourished into a ‘curious and playful’ companion.

Lavender was discovered living behind a shed with her kittens. Photo: UGC

A spokesperson for PAW Society said: “We don’t believe [Lavender] had ever been in a home prior to being rescued.

"Considering this, she has made huge improvements and will require a patient family who will allow her to trust at her own pace.

"Now more confident, she prefers to be in the same room as people and will accept affection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her favourite toys are her ping pong balls which she often loses under furniture. Lavender is a very responsible pet and will ensure her new family get enough exercise by retrieving her beloved balls frequently!”

Lavender. Photo: UGC

Lavender has learned to trust her foster family and has developed some ‘lovely relationships’, especially with the teenager in her temporary home, the charity said.

“She is always keen to be in the same room and involved in whatever they’re doing,” the spokesperson added.

"Although not living with any men, Lavender has met two male visitors and is much more trusting of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She will now happily accept treats and interact playfully.”

Lavender is looking for a home without cats or dogs, and can live with children aged above 12.

For more information, visit: www.pawsocietyuk.org/lavender