Sussex rescue dog's appeal to find a home by Christmas after spending almost a year in kennels

After spending almost a year in kennels, a dog at a Sussex animal rescue is counting down the days to Christmas when he hopes to find his ‘forever home’.

Figgy, a ten-month-old mastiff cross, is ‘adored by everyone’ at Mount Noddy Animal Centre in Chichester, according to his carers.

He adores them too, as they have cared for him since Figgy was a young puppy, after he was abandoned in a cardboard box with his siblings at the end of November 2022.

With Christmas just round the corner, the staff named the puppies with a Christmas theme: Pudding, Jingle, Sprout and Figgy.

He has been at Mount Noddy for 317 days and, as much as he loves his animal carers and will miss them and his dog friends, he doesn’t want to spend another Christmas without a place to call his own.

A spokesperson for Mount Noddy said: “Christmas is a special time of the year for Figgy, a time when he learnt to feel safe and loved by our dedicated animal care team.

"When the puppies arrived at the Centre, they were all suffering from ringworm. Figgy’s siblin gs got the Vet’s all clear and were adopted earlier this year.

“Sadly, Figgy’s condition lasted longer, and he was in ringworm quarantine for six months in Mount Noddy’s isolation kennel block

Since getting the ‘all clear’, staff have been working with Figgy on his rehabilitation plan, getting him ready for life outside of Mount Noddy.

Sarah Carden, behaviour and welfare advisor, added: “We are looking for an experienced home who will understand his breed, are willing to follow his exercise plan to build up muscle.

“He is waiting for his family, who understands that despite being a big bouncy boy he is a very sensitive soul, who needs time and support to learn about the big wide world.

"We are looking for someone to continue his reward-based training and really bring out the best in him.”