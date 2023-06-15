A fundraiser has been set up by a Sussex resident who will be walking the border of the county in aid of a charity.

Horsham native Harry Minogue will be walking the border of Sussex, approximately 260 miles in aid of the Meniere’s Society.

Harry said: “On June 16, I will begin a walk along the border of the county of Sussex in aid of the Meniere's Society. This will incorporate the inland Sussex Border Path and Sussex's coastal perimeter, a distance of approximately 260 miles, hopefully concluding on the 29th. I am walking in memory of my late Grandparents Paul and Pauline Hurdman, who passed away earlier this year after almost seven wonderful decades of marriage. They are both much missed by their five children and many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandad lived out his entire life in Sussex, with Granny joining him in the early 1950s, and this walk will pass through places close to their hearts.”

“Meniere's Disease is a vestibular condition that affects approximately one in every thousand people in the United Kingdom. Meniere's can cause severe attacks of dizziness and nausea that can last for days on end, as well as fluctuating tinnitus and deafness over time. The condition is still relatively little known and with no known cure. The Society works to aid research and awareness of Meniere's and whatever you are able to donate will go directly to their vital work.”

The Meniere’s Society is the only UK registered charity dedicated solely to supporting people with Meniere’s disease and vestibular disorders causing dizziness and imbalance. The Society provides information to patients, carers, health professionals and the public, as well as funding vital research.

The society aims to provide ‘essential support and information to enable people to cope positively and get the right diagnosis’ and tries to be a ‘voice for sufferers within the medical community and raise awareness for greater public understanding.’

The society is also working towards a brighter future through investment in vital medical research.

As of writing £1,805 has been raised and if you would like to donate online visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/sussex-border-walk-menieres-1684271528129