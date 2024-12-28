Sussex residents invited to help vulnerable people by donating unwanted Christmas presents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Chichester have been invited to help vulnerable people all over the UK by donating their unwanted Christmas presents to Age UK Charity Shops.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With shops all over Sussex and beyond, Age UK helps raise money to provide support for elderly and vulnerable people all over the country.

A spokesperson for the charity, which has a history spanning some 40 years, said older people battle loneliness and social isolation year round, but that winter is often especially tough. “ot only can cold temperatures seriously affect older people’s health but the darker days can make it harder to get out and about and stay connected, leaving many feeling isolated and lonely,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eye-watering energy bills and the ever-increasing cost of living also mean that many older households are struggling to afford the essentials, and getting by on a low fixed income is incredibly challenging.”

Image: Pixabay

Donating unwanted gifts, the charity says, can help Age UK continue to run vital services for people who have no one else to turn to, such as its Telephone Friendship Service, the Silver Helpline and the Advice Helpline – all of which can be a lifeline to vulnerable older people, offering friendship, support and advice to vulnerable older people this winter.

Kathy, Manager at the Age UK shop in Crane Street, Chichester, said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want. That’s why we’re asking local residents to donate them to the Age UK shop in Chichester. Whether it’s a board game you already have, or another jumper you may not need, every unwanted gift donated will make a huge difference to the lives of older people.”

Age UK has more than 250 shops across England and Wales, which rely on the generous donations of residents to continue operating, as well as the hard work of volunteer staff members, who give up hours of their time each week to make a difference. Anyone keen to do so can find out more online, by visiting the Age UK website. To find your nearest shop, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/shops