Sussex residents run, skip, walk, and crawl for children’s charity

Sussex residents’ grand fundraising efforts benefitted The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) last month (October 27).

Peacehaven’s Big Park hosted five and ten kilometre routes that saw residents run, skip, and walk for the children’s charity, raising more than £1,000.

Now in its seventh year, The Angels Walk is free to join and follows a circular route from the park’s Gateway Café.

Attendees can choose to walk, run, jog, skip, dance, or even crawl the route.

Organiser and chairwoman of Brighton Area’s NSPCC volunteers, Dawn Paul, set up the event in memory of her sister, Karen.

She said: “It never ceases to amaze me what wonderful support I receive... I could never have imagined around 120 people turning up to run or walk in and around Peacehaven and raising over £1000 towards my fundraising efforts for the Speak Out Stay Safe service here in Sussex.

“I feel truly blessed to have such an amazing community of friends, family, and supporters and want to thank every single one of them for helping me keep our children safe from abuse.”

Money raised during the event will fund one of the childrens charity’s vital services, including the Speak Out Stay Safe service in Sussex.

The programme sees trained NSPCC volunteers and staff deliver assemblies and workshops to children aged four to eleven to provide them with knowledge and understanding to stay safe from abuse and neglect.

During the sessions, children are taught to speak out to trusted adults or Childline if they are worried.

The NSPCC works to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands and relies on voluntary donations for 90 per cent of its funding.

The charity also helps abused children to rebuild their lives, protects children at risk of abuse, and also works to prevent child abuse.

Children, or concerned adults, can contact NSPCC’s free Childline service at any time of the day, 365 days a year for advice and support.

Find out more about the charity at its website and find out more about Angels Walk here.