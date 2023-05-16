Sussex has some of the kindest residents in England who feel it is important to be thoughtful and keep connected to others by buying flowers, a new study has found.

Data from Interflora’s network of nationwide florists demonstrates how being thoughtful and keeping connected to others is more important to residents of Brighton, Crawley and Eastbourne - as they reach out with flowers to more people than the rest of the county.

By analysing order volumes, Interflora was able to identify the locations where maintaining connections and relationships matters most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study also set out to explore the key motivators that prompt Sussex residents to reach out to others by sending flowers.

The study also set out to explore the key motivators that prompt Sussex residents to reach out to others by sending flowers.

Erica Nicholson, senior brand manager spokesperson commented: “Our community of florists has brought the nation closer together for the past 100 years. They know more than most that a bouquet isn’t just a bunch of flowers, it’s a way of making a connection with someone you care about; whether that’s to celebrate the good times or commiserate the bad. Flowers remain a powerful way for people to both strengthen long-standing connections and build new ones.”

The study discovered that residents of Brighton have the biggest hearts and the most attentive to make an effort by sending the most Birthday bouquets, just ahead of neighbours in Crawley and Eastbourne

Haywards Heath folk are the most polite and like to express their gratitude - just pipping Brighton and East Grinstead in the Thank You bouquet stakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But of course, a specific reason is not required before sending flowers, with Crawley and Hailsham residents being among the most spontaneous in the county and sending the most Just Because and Thinking Of You bouquets

It discovered that residents of Chichester are the most proud of loved ones at the big life moments - sending the most Congratulations bouquets.

Placing a high priority over all things romance, Worthing residents are among the most loving towns who send the most Valentine’s bouquets.

East Grinstead residents are the most considerate - sending the most Get Well Soon bouquets, alongside neighbours in Chichester and Bognor Regis.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s residents of Crawley keeping the flames of romance alive through the years - they most celebrate Anniversaries in Sussex - followed by those from Brighton and Worthing.

Flowers are a great symbol of gratitude, with Ashington residents choosing flowers to be the most appreciative to colleagues by sending some the highest volumes of Retirement bouquets.

Pulborough and Brighton reached top of the leader board for the ‘favourite child’ crown by sending the most Mother’s Day bouquets.

Residents of Eastbourne are the most apologetic and the keenest to make amends - sending the most I’m Sorry bouquets - just ahead of the Haywards Heath and Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interflora network florist Samantha from Wendy Kelly Flowers in Brighton, Sussex commented: "Our florist shop has proudly served our community with beautiful blooms for over four decades. One of the most rewarding aspects of being a florist is the profound connection we have with our community. For many we're not just a flower shop; we're a trusted friend.

“Customers come in not only to purchase flowers but also for a heartfelt chat. I've had the privilege of building long-lasting relationships with them, and it's an honour to share their joys and support them during challenging times.