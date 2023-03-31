Sussex residents told to prepare for flooding following stormy weather

A period of torrential rain has meant the water levels in four Sussex rivers – Ouse, Medway, Mole and Wey – are extremely high, leading the Environment Agency to issue flood warnings across East and West Sussex.
Those living between Slaugham to Barcombe Mills – next to the River Ouse – and Forest Row to Penshurst – next to the River Medway – are being told to monitor local water levels and weather conditions.
Residents in Alton, Farnham, Bordon, Frensham, Tilford, Godalming, Guildford and Peasmarsh are also being told to be wary following the high water levels of the Upper River Wey.
There is also a flood alert for River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham; affecting those living in Sidlow, Leigh, Betchworth, Brockham, Pixham, Dorking, Mickleham, Leatherhead, Fetcham, Stoke D'Abernon and Cobham.
All locals in these areas are being told avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.