The restaurant chain – which serves Asian food based on Japanese cuisine – announced earlier this month that it would launching a brand new, mouthwatering brunch menu, marking a first for the brand. Brunch will be served from 8.30am to 11.30am with wagamama opening its doors to customers earlier than ever before.

Horsham, in West Sussex, had the honour of being chosen among the 22 restaurants across the country to ‘serve up brunch favourites with a twist’ – ahead of launching nationally.

Upon hearing that news, there was simply no time to waste – I had to give it a try for myself.

The menu item I was most looking forward to trying was the unconventional chicken katsu waffle (£13) – bringing together two iconic dishes, the waffle and katsu chicken.

It features a perfectly golden-brown waffle topped with wagamama’s infamous crispy panko-crusted chicken. Customers can choose a savoury or sweet topping for their waffle, opting for either the classic katsu sauce or a miso caramel vegan ice cream with rich toffee sauce. For a plant-based alternative, wagamama will serve up delightfully indulgent banana katsu waffles, for a sweet, soft and crunchy dish.

I went for the sweet version – and I couldn’t help but laugh at the sight of chicken pieces covered in a rich toffee sauce, ice cream – on top of a waffle base. It’s as bonkers as it sounds but it is actually very tasty – and equally filling.

Thankfully, I had a guest with me to share the meal with so I had enough room to try some of the other new Japanese-inspired delicacies.

The bao buns, filled with your choice of the English breakfast staples, sausages or bacon – with egg too if you fancy it – were simply incredible.

The very friendly and attentive staff members told me these were inspired by customer demand for the fluffy buns – which I felt complimented the filling beautifully.

At the very reasonable price of £5.50, these will definitely be my go-to when I return.

One of the other standouts from the menu was the bang bang hash browns (£5.50) – tossed in a spicy firecracker sauce with red and spring onion and garnished with red chilli. These were *incredible* and I can’t rate them highly enough. Yes, they were very spicy so make sure you have a drink ready before you start eating these.

I went for the freshly made orange juice which washed the food down well.

If the hash browns don’t take your fancy, the menu also includes other moreish sides, such as the crispy Japanese style corn fritters.

Wagamama has added a selection of cocktails and mocktails to ‘round out their brunch experience’. These include a Breakfast in Tokyo – a sweet and zesty papaya gin with a blood orange and a yuzu sherbet kick, topped with prosecco and a spicy mary. This is their take on a classic served with haku vodka, soy, teriyaki and spices (also available as a mocktail).

Chief marketing officer Kay Bartlett said: “We’ve seen an increase in consumer demand for an all-day dining offering and appetite for brunch dishes. This announcement is in response to that, and we’re thrilled to introduce our wagamama take on brunch.

"The decision to open our restaurants at 8.30am has involved a great amount of hard work and dedication from our brilliant teams and we’re all really proud and excited about this latest round of innovation and chapter in the wagamama story.”

Wagamama’s brunch menu will be available at Bankside; Battersea Power Station; Bromley; Camden; Covent Garden; Kingston; Royal Festival Hall/Southbank; Wimbledon; Ashford Designer Outlet; Bristol Clifton; Cardiff Library; Dorchester; Guildford; Horsham; Tunbridge Wells; St Albans; Birmingham Brindley Place; Bolton; East Midlands Designer Outlet; Nottingham West Bridgford; Sheffield Meadowhall and Teesside.

1 . New brunch menu at wagamama's 'Morning baos’ – fluffy bao buns filled with a choice of bacon, sausage, vegan bacon or vegan sausagePhoto: Sam Morton

2 . New brunch menu at wagamama's Chicken katsu waffles are an unconventional option on the new menuPhoto: Sam Morton

3 . New brunch menu at wagamama's Bang bang hash browns tossed in a spicy firecracker sauce with red and spring onion and garnished with red chilli.Photo: Sam Morton