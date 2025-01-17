Sussex restaurateur opens fourth restaurant, bringing his friendly vibe and quality food to Arundel

Jonny’s Arundel has launched in Arundel High Street, following in the footsteps of the Worthing town centre and Goring sites – focusing on great quality food served by a friendly team.

Jonny said: "We are a dog friendly restaurant with both vegetarian and vegan options available across all three of our menus, breakfast, lunch and evening small plates.

"We also offer a range of gluten free dishes so everyone can enjoy a meal here at Jonny's. Our warm and welcoming team will be able to assist you on any queries you have, whether that’s making a reservation, booking an event or just a question about any of the dishes.

"If you’ve already visited one of our other restaurants, then don’t be shy to pop in and see our brand new branch! Come down and join us at 61 High Street, Arundel if you fancy a bite to eat, a cheeky hot chocolate or one of our gorgeous cocktails." Jonny’s Worthing opened in Warwick Street, Worthing, in 2019. This was Jonny's original location and he says it has become a firm favourite with people from Worthing and beyond who enjoy amazing service and fantastic food in a relaxed, informal setting.

Jonny’s Goring opened in 2023, on the site of The Lazy Brunch Kitchen, and it has a similar menu to Jonny’s Worthing, focusing on great quality food served by a friendly team.

Jonny also has Kooks in Brighton, in the North Laines.

Jonny said: "At Jonny’s Arundel, we will be doing events such as quiz nights, wine and cheese evenings, live jazz and other music, like we do at Goring."

You can book online at jonnysrestaurant.com or telephone 01903 962329 or just walk in to 61 High Street, Arundel, BN18 9AJ. Opening hours are Monday and Tuesday 8am to 5pm, Wednesday and Thursday 8am to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 8am to 10.30pm, Sunday 8.30am to 7pm.

