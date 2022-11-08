Sussex river levels beginning to fall as flood warnings remain in place

Yesterday, the Environment Agency (EA) has given red flood warnings to those living in Alfriston, Hellingly, Barcombe Mills and Mock Bridge, informing people to ‘act now’ as rivers were expected to burst their banks following the recent torrential rain.

In an update provided by the Agency, both the Bull River and Cuckmere River in Hellingly had fallen significantly from their peak and will continue to fall today.

Minor flood impacts should continue to reduce at Mill Lane, Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road in the Wealden village.

Drivers across the county are advised to continue avoiding driving through routes vulnerable to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EA also say the River Adur is now slowly falling but is still very high. This means flooding will continue to affect fields, rural roads, gardens and riverside properties at Mock Bridge near Shermanbury – but will reduce as the river falls.

Some roads, including the A281 at Mock Bridge, may be impassable for the foreseeable future.

The River Ouse is also still high but is now slowly falling in Barcombe. The EA says flooding will continue to affect properties at Barcombe Mills and the Anchor Inn pub – impacting fields, gardens and rural roads along most of the Upper Ouse.

Barcombe Mills Road and Anchor Lane may still be impassable and drivers across the county are advised to continue avoiding driving through routes vulnerable to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Our teams will be out and about day and night during periods of increased flood risk, clearing debris from rivers, operating flood assets and minimising the risk of flooding.

"Today we will also have staff visiting places where rivers are especially high, and speaking to local communities there.

“There is a risk of further heavy showers today and tomorrow, and strong winds and large waves in coastal areas especially during Spring high tides. However the forecast is improving and we are expecting drier conditions from Wednesday.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EA also warns that scattered heavy showers forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, have the potential to cause another small rise in river levels.