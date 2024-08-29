Sussex RSPCA wildlife centre makes unusual request

Mallydams Wood centre, at Fairlight, near Hastings, has special pools to treat injured seals.

A spokesperson for Mallydams said: “We are running very low on salt, which we use to treat open and infected wounds on seals. We are currently needing to give healing salt baths to a couple of seals, including Pop Up Pirate (pictured).

"You can help by either spreading the word on social media or making a donation of salt to us. If you are in a position to donate we are looking for large bags (10kg – 25kg) of fine-grade food salt which can be delivered to our address at Mallydams Wood, Peter James Lane, Fairlight, Hastings, TN35 4AH.

"We have been blown away by people’s support in our previous appeals and are so incredibly grateful for the continued kindness and generosity. Your generosity helps these animals get better and back into the wild.”

Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre is equipped to deal with a variety of wild animals, from orphaned fox cubs to oiled birds. Its knowledgeable and experienced in the treatment and rehabilitation of wildlife casualties, their release and monitoring their survival in the wild.

Facilities at the centre include a veterinary examination room and x-ray machine; orphan rearing and treatment areas; specialised oiled bird cleaning facilities; pool aviaries for seabirds and water birds.; long-term mammal pens with indoor and outdoor areas and a deep pool for recovering oiled seabirds and seals.

Since it opened its doors more than 50 years ago, over 35,000 sick, injured and orphaned wild animals have been treated at the centre.

