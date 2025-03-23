A disabled sheep rescued by a sanctuary in Sussex has been given a new lease of life.

Hope – a Wiltshire Horn ewe – was rescued by Lotus Lamb & Sheep Sanctuary, near Henfield, after she’d been ‘left in a field with no food and no water’.

According to the sanctuary, Hope’s situation is ‘one of the worst cases of neglect and abuse that our vet has ever seen’, and she ‘wouldn’t have survived’ if she was rescued any later.

Sanctuary owner Hayley Hubbard immediately began treating Hope with antibiotics, vitamin B12 injections and electrolytes. However, even with treatment, Hayley noticed the ewe was unable to walk or even stay standing.

Hope and her new wheels. Photo: Lotus Lamb & Sheep Sanctuary

“Very quickly I realized that when she stood, she would go really weak and she would fall down,” Hayley said.

"It was almost like she was having seizures [but] we’ve had all these tests done and nothing’s come back conclusive."

Being unable to stand meant Hope couldn’t eat to regain her strength. She was at risk of being put to sleep, but Hayley refused to ‘give in’.

Hayley added: “I didn't want to give in because she was doing so well. When she was upright, she was so confident and happy.

"It just seemed so unfair to have to put her to sleep because she can’t stand up.

“So I thought, right, lets get wheels.”

And so began a campaign to raise enough money to provide Hope with a wheelchair designed especially for a sheep. Hayley said this would allow her to ‘live out her days in comfort and care and be loved’.

Within just days, the sanctuary’s supporters managed to raise the total needed for Hope’s wheels.

Hayley said: “I can’t believe we’ve reached [the total] already. People are amazing.

“It just gives you a bit of hope that there are some people out there that care like you do.”

Hope has taken the situation in her stride and is loving her new wheels, according to Hayley.

“She is hilarious,” Hayley said.

"I turned around and she’d legged it to the other side of the field. Not even a day in her wheelchair and she’s running across the field!

"It’s absolutely unbelievable.

"She’s so happy. She’s just so lovely. It never ceases to amaze me, the love and the trust that farm animals give so quickly.

“You don’t get that with any other animal. It’s almost like she’s going ‘oh yeah, I know I’m safe’.”

For more information, and to donate to the fundraiser, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/urgent-help-for-hope