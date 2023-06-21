A major Sussex school has been criticised by education regulators after pupils expressed concerns about bullying and sexual harassment.

Steyning Grammar School has been rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ following an Ofsted inspection.

In a report just out, Ofsted inspectors said: “Lessons are sometimes disrupted and there are examples of antisocial behaviour outside of lessons. Most pupils say that they feel safe in school. But some pupils in key stage 4 [GCSE students] feel less comfortable during lunchtimes and breaktimes.

"Some pupils express concerns about bullying and sexual harassment.”

And, they said: “Some pupils are missing out on education because they do not attend regularly enough. Of these pupils, a number are disadvantaged. These pupils do not achieve as well as their peers.”

But the inspectors said it was ’a minority of pupils’ that ‘often falls short of the school’s expectations.’

They rated the school’s overall effectiveness and behaviour and attitudes as ‘Requires Improvement’ and the quality of education, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision as ‘Good.’

They added: “Leaders are determined to ensure that all pupils benefit from their time in this very large school. They have ensured that the curriculum is designed and delivered well.

“Pupils gain the knowledge and skills that they need to be successful in a broad range of subjects. The taught curriculum is supplemented by over 60 clubs and other opportunities that extend pupils’ learning. Many pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, take part in these activities.”

But the report adds: “Leaders have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. The systems for managing behaviour are understood by pupils and staff. Despite this, the behaviour of a minority of pupils often falls short of the school’s expectations.”

The Ofsted inspectors said that pupils knew who to speak to in school if they needed support. “However, they sometimes choose not to and, instead, accept that unkind behaviour continues.”

They said the school’s policy for managing behaviour was not always applied consistently. “Low-level disruption in lessons is sometimes not dealt with effectively.

"Some pupils do not follow instructions from staff when moving around the school. Leaders are tackling these issues and are trying to change the culture in the school. However, their actions have not yet had enough impact.”

In a letter to parents, headteacher Adam Whitehead, head of school Aidan Timmons and chairman of the governors Rod Scott, say they are ‘disappointed’ with the school’s rating but add: “This overall judgement does not tell the full story. We fully take on board all of Ofsted’s observations, at the same time as acknowledging that nationally, since the pandemic, there has been a negative impact on behaviour and an increase in the number of children requiring additional support.

“This is the second time we have welcomed Ofsted inspectors to Steyning Grammar School this academic year. In October, our Boarding provision received a ‘Good’ judgement with Outstanding provision for how children are helped and protected.”

They added: "We are pleased that Ofsted has recognised much of the improvement work already underway at the school, and the positive areas that we continue to build upon.”