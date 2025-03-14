Sussex schoolchildren share British Sign Language skills as Sound Waves Foundation marks Sign Language Week

Sussex schoolchildren are leading the way in learning and sharing British Sign Language, with the help of a charity founded by two mums of deaf children.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sound Waves Foundation was launched 'to shake things up' —raising deaf awareness, accessibility and inclusion through fresh ideas and creativity, fuelled by a passion for equality.

Co-founder Silvie Koanda, who lives in Hove, visited the charity's after school club at Upper Beeding Primary School on Thursday, March 13, to celebrate Sign Language Week and share a new BSL card game the foundation is launching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has been running since January, led by teacher of deaf Louise Gibson with support from interpreter Paula Hurrell.

Teacher of deaf Louise Gibson and interpreter Paula Hurrell practising British Sign Language with the after school club at Upper Beeding Primary School

Silvie said: "This is a really good stepping stone for the kids. Eight years old is the youngest, as they do need to be able to read, and we keep the class size to 12. It is a beautiful language but it is a visual thing and they need space to be able to look at each other."

Louise, who has been deaf from birth, is passionate about sharing her knowledge of BSL to raise awareness, support people, break down barriers and build bridges between D/deaf and hearing people.

Silvie said one of the challenges they face is the shortfall in BSL teachers and the charity is keen to raise awareness in the hopes of getting more people on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity's Sign to Shine BSL course runs weekly for a term and there is an optional follow-up courses to expand the vocabulary. The aim is to raise deaf awareness and teach new communication skills for all children to enjoy.

Sound Waves Foundation co-founder Silvie Koanda and teacher of deaf Louise Gibson with members of the Sign to Shine BSL after school club at Upper Beeding Primary School

Silvie said they had found BSL had helped not only deaf children but other children too, for example those who are shy and find it difficult to speak up and those with sensory needs.

In the hour-long session, Louise taught the group of pupils and teachers how to sign different places to visit. There was an opportunity to practise conversations in BSL and time to play games, including the new Sound Waves Foundation memory game.

Silvie has four children and the oldest two are profoundly deaf, though they were born hearing. She said cochlear implants enabled them to attend mainstream school but without them, they were unable to hear, so BSL was a great way to communicate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challenging preconceptions and stereotypes is something Sylive is keen to do. Teaching children the visual language BSL is one way of doing that, at the same time as improving inclusivity from an early age.​​

Playing the new Sound Waves Foundation memory card game

Silvie said: "It is lovely to see the children using finger signing. We invited teachers to take part, too, and they were keen to learn, so it is a wonderful club."

The children said they enjoyed learning a new language and using BSL was fun, it allowed them to express themselves.

There is a growing interest in BSL among children and adults, and Sound Waves now run after school clubs across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demand has doubled in the past year but the shortage of qualified BSL teachers means an additional 20 are currently required. Visit www.soundwavesfoundation.org for more information about the charity and its work.