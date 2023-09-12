Sussex shops are being increasingly hit by shoplifters as business owners call on the police for a swifter response to offences.

Sussex Police Crime and Commissioner Katy Bourne has said tackling shoplifting and its associated anti-social behaviour is one of her top priorities, after there was a 46% increase in shoplifting offences in Sussex in 2022/2023.

Commissioner Bourne said: “Police must take shoplifting seriously because the impact goes far beyond the loss of stock. Too many shoplifters feel they can steal without consequence, but staff tell me that it makes them fearful to come to work and customers say it puts them off shopping.

“That is why it is important that I scrutinise Sussex Police’s performance on business crime to make sure prolific offenders are taken off our streets and so criminals know whether you’re stealing something that’s worth £1 or £100 – it is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

There was a 46% increase in shoplifting offences in Sussex in 2022/2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The boss of John Lewis, Dame Sharon White, told the BBC that shoplifting had become an ‘epidemic’.

A group of retailers, including John Lewis, have agreed to fund a police operation to crack down on shoplifting, called "Project Pegasus".

Ten retailers will spend about £600,000 on the project, which will use CCTV pictures and data provided by the shops to get a better understanding of shoplifters' operations.

Local businesses in the county have called for a swifter response to incidents by police and increased police visibility and targeted patrols.

At This month’s Performance and Accountability Meeting (PAM), PCC Bourne and Chief Constable Jo Shiner will look at how the force’s call handlers respond to reports of shoplifting and will scrutinise the Force’s Call Grades and Deployment Policy and their ‘threat, harm, risk, investigation, vulnerability and engagement’ (THRIVE) assessment.

PCC Bourne will ask Chief Constable Shiner about the effectiveness of reporting systems such as DISC and One Touch Reporting and ask for assurances that Sussex Police are able to cope with the increased volume of retail crime cases reported via the systems.