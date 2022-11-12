Chole Hook, 21, is the series' youngest contestant, and she has been showcasing her skills on primetime TV over the past six weeks while working towards a Craft MA at the University of Brighton.

This follows graduating from the univeristy’s 3D Design and Craft BA (Hons) course in 2021.

Chloe said: "Studying 3D Design and Craft at the University of Brighton gave me the opportunity to explore working with a range of materials, alongside access to a great range of tools and machinery. All of this has given me the opportunity to improve my design and artistic skills, and led me to being ready to take part in Handmade. The support from my techs and tutors has been lovely.”

University of Brighton student Chloe Hook talking to Handmade presenter Mel Giedroyc on Channel 4

Jem Ryan, course leader for 3D Design & Craft at the university, said: “We are so pleased, but not surprised, to see Chloe has made it to the final of Handmade. She is the youngest contestant and yet Chloe has consistently demonstrated a high level of professionalism, problem solving and resilience under pressure.

"Chloe's success really demonstrates the real world value of a practical, hands on, crafts education courses such as we offer at University of Brighton. We are all wishing her the best of luck for the final.”

The university said during the C4 series, Chloe's striking handmade creations have included an artfully crafted clock, an ingenious multi-layered rocking horse and a chic contemporary styled day bed, alongside a sensuous modern dressing table in the semi-final.

Her love for wood as a material, meanwhile, springs from strong commitment to sustainability, the university added.

Day bed crafted by University of Brighton student Chloe Hook on C4's series Handmade

Chloe said: “My work highlights the need for nature in our lives, not only through spending time outdoors and but also through design in our homes. To be surrounded by objects that we appreciate and enjoy creates a more productive and happier environment."