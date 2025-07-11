Sussex student swims Channel for children's charity

Kate Barkley, 22, from Hassocks, described the experience as an “incredible day” after her team completed the grueling swim in 10 hours and 59 minutes.

The group began their journey at 3:32am on Thursday from Samphire Hoe in Dover, reaching Pointe du Riden in France later that day.

Kate is raising money for Chailey Heritage Foundation, a Sussex-based charity that has provided care and support for her brother, Sam, who is now 29 and lives with severe and complex needs.

“It is a very special charity for me and my family because of the amazing support they have given Sam,” said Kate. “Throughout my childhood, Chailey Heritage Foundation gave me and my family invaluable support and I am beyond grateful for that.”

Despite battling choppy waters, jellyfish, seasickness, and even being washed onto rocks at the French coast, Kate said the experience was unforgettable. The team also spotted seals and dolphins near France, adding a magical touch to their journey.

“I was the swimmer who swam to shore and it was great,” she said. “After we finished, we went to the White Horse Inn pub where everyone writes their time on the walls. We were on the Sea Leopard boat.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation provides education, care and support for children and young adults with complex disabilities, helping them pursue their fullest potential.

Fiona Duff, from Chailey Heritage Foundation, praised Kate and her teammates and said: “Swimming the Channel is no mean feat, and everyone at Chailey Heritage Foundation would like to thank Kate for choosing to support us. Sam is a very special person and the team has very fond memories of the years he spent here.”

Kate said of her fundraising efforts: "I am glad to be raising money for this incredible foundation, ensuring that even more children and families can benefit from the life-changing services they provide".

To support Kate’s campaign and donate, visit her fundraising page: Kate Barkley is fundraising for Chailey Heritage Foundation.

1 . Kate's Channel swim for charity Kate's Channel swim for charity Photo: supplied

2 . Kate's Channel swim for charity Kate's Channel swim for charity Photo: supplied

3 . Kate's Channel swim for charity Kate's Channel swim for charity Photo: supplied