Sussex students pitch Social Enterprise football themed ideas at the American Express Stadium

Fifty students (aged 11-13) from schools across Sussex were welcomed to a Social Enterprise Challenge celebration event recently (31 January 2024), at the American Express Stadium (the Amex).
By Beverly SawyersContributor
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:22 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 15:07 GMT
Students from Hove Park presenting their ideas to the panel at the Amex

The five participating schools were Hove Park School, Hove’s Blatchington Mill School, Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) Steyning Grammar School and Felpham Community College Bognor Regis.

Delivered by Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation (BHAFC Foundation), official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, with partner and club sponsor American Express, the Social Enterprise Challenge forms part of the company’s long-standing colleague volunteer programme which uses the power of football to engage students.

The initiative gives young people an understanding of social enterprise and what practical steps can be taken to implement a social action plan, while learning key life skills such as planning, communication, teamwork and presentation skills.

American Express colleagues helping Steyning students with their project ideas

American Express colleagues have been working with students at workshop sessions facilitated by BHAFC Foundation at their respective schools, supporting students gain valuable employability skills and helping with their presentations since last November.

This year’s celebration event saw students present social enterprise project ideas themed around the football club to a panel which included: American Express Senior Vice President Beverly Sawyers, the club’s Sustainability Manager, Tom Harris and Rob Josephs, Employability & Education Manager at BHAFC Foundation.

Ideas included a preloved football boots campaign, where donated boots are re-distributed within the local community and an Albion branded reusable drinks cup that earns refill points redeemable against purchases at the Stadium’s refreshment kiosks or the club shop.

