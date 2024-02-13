Sussex students pitch Social Enterprise football themed ideas at the American Express Stadium

Students from Hove Park presenting their ideas to the panel at the Amex

The five participating schools were Hove Park School, Hove’s Blatchington Mill School, Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) Steyning Grammar School and Felpham Community College Bognor Regis.

Delivered by Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation (BHAFC Foundation), official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, with partner and club sponsor American Express, the Social Enterprise Challenge forms part of the company’s long-standing colleague volunteer programme which uses the power of football to engage students.

The initiative gives young people an understanding of social enterprise and what practical steps can be taken to implement a social action plan, while learning key life skills such as planning, communication, teamwork and presentation skills.

American Express colleagues helping Steyning students with their project ideas

American Express colleagues have been working with students at workshop sessions facilitated by BHAFC Foundation at their respective schools, supporting students gain valuable employability skills and helping with their presentations since last November.

This year’s celebration event saw students present social enterprise project ideas themed around the football club to a panel which included: American Express Senior Vice President Beverly Sawyers, the club’s Sustainability Manager, Tom Harris and Rob Josephs, Employability & Education Manager at BHAFC Foundation.