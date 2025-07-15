Sussex super chefs to cook up a storm at Horsham food and drink event

Sussex super chefs will be cooking their signature dishes ‘live’ during a food and drink event in Horsham town centre.

It’s all part of a ‘Sussex Six Market’ that will bring local produce, street food, live music and fun for all to the town centre on Sunday September 7.

Celebrity chefs Matt Gillan of The Woodcote; Kenny Tutt and Miranda Gore-Browne of Parham House Cookery School; Alex Dome from Knepp Wilding Kitchen and Joshua Mann from Camellia at South Lodge Hotel will showcase their skills using Sussex produce at the event hosted by food guru Hilary Knight.

The market event, organised by Food Rocks and Horsham District Council, is in support of the Sussex Six Campaign, managed by Natural Partnerships, which aims to increase the availability of local produce on menus and shop shelves in the county.

Masterchef winner Kenny Tutt will be among the super chefs taking part in a Sussex Six market in Horsham on September 7

Horsham District Council cabinet member for enterprise Jonathan Taylor said: “Sussex Six brings together businesses across the whole food chain in Sussex and has helped create collaboration across the county: it’s a great initiative for Horsham District Council to support.”

The Sussex Six Market features alongside the Horsham Tap & Vine Takeover, organised by Firebird Brewery, Your Horsham and Visit Horsham. Thirteen pubs and venues throughout Horsham will be showcasing local drinks and celebrating the town’s vibrant hospitality scene all weekend.

People can pick up a ‘Tap & Vine Passport’ from participating venues from September 5-7 and experience locally brewed beers, ciders and wines from breweries and vineyards in the district.