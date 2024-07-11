Sussex supermarkets' card payments fail in national IT issue - explained

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 09:07 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 15:09 BST
Shoppers queued at cash machines during a similar incident in March. Photo: Eddie MitchellShoppers queued at cash machines during a similar incident in March. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Shoppers queued at cash machines during a similar incident in March. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Supermarkets across the nation were affected by issues with card machines this morning (Thursday, July 11).

Shoppers took to social media to complain about being unable to pay with cards at their local supermarkets.

Sainsbury’s, Asda, M&S and Tesco were reportedly among those affected.

One X (formerly Twitter) user said: “Oh dear it appears card payments are down in multiple businesses today.

"McDonald’s, M&S and Tesco reporting card failure this morning.”

The problem has now been traced to an issue at Worldline, a provider processing card payments for retailers, which faced a service disruption between about 9am to 10am. The service has now been ‘fully restored’, according to the company, and supermarkets are accepting card payments again.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “Contactless payment is back up and running after being briefly unavailable for a few minutes earlier this morning.

"This was due to an issue with our third-party payment provider.

“We’re accepting all payments as usual and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

A similar issue occurred nationwide in March this year, as supermarkets were forced to cancel deliveries and click and collect orders.

