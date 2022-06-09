Sussex swimmers to raise thousands of pounds for Bowel Cancer UK

An inaugural charity swim is set to take place from West Wittering beach on Sunday, July 10.

For the first time, West Sussex swimmers can enter a charity event for Bowel Cancer UK: The Big Bathe.

This summer, the Big Bathe is expected to welcome more than 100 swimmers and raise several thousands of pounds for the charity.

Event organiser and local Bowel cancer sufferer, Victoria Hall, said raising awareness of the disease was key.

She said: “Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer. Nearly 43,000 of Brits are diagnosed with it every year.

"And more than 2,600 of new cases are diagnosed each year among young people like me,

under the age of 50.”

Victoria Hall, 32 is a West Wittering local and was diagnosed with Stage 4 Bowel Cancer in March 2022.

“In West Sussex, more than 50,000 of us will be diagnosed with bowel cancer at some point in our lifetimes.

"But the good news is that for most people, bowel cancer is treatable, when caught in the early stages.

“I am determined to help advance treatment breakthroughs through fundraising and awareness through this swim: The Big Bathe for Bowel Cancer.

“Lots of people have taken up wild swimming in recent years so we know there will be lots of interest to swim at beautiful West Wittering.

“If you are a keen swimmer and want to take part, please register via https://www.letsdothis.com/gb/e/the-big-bathe-for-bowel-cancer-191614.

“All money raised will go to Bowel Cancer UK. Our goal is to raise more than £10,000.”

Registrations for the swim will close on 30th June 2022.