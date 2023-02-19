A Brighton taxi driver is getting ready for a record-breaking wrestling show.

Barry Cooper from Whitehawk makes his 300th appearance on a Premier Wrestling Federation show on Saturday, February 25, when he climbs into the ring at the Stanley Deason Leisure Centre.

Premier Promotions said Barry has been a regular on the PWF circuit since making his debut on a Premier Promotions show at Hove Town Hall in December, 1987.

He is now the longest-reigning champion with the organisation.

Barry Cooper from Brighton (left) with former wrestlers Ivan Keemar and Steve Grey

A Premier Promotions spokesperson said: “The Saturday night American Rumble Spectacular is the first grappling event ever to be staged at the centre, and Cooper’s fans should be out in force to cheer him to victory when he defends his middleweight belt against the 'Prince of Mumbai' Rishi Ghosh.

“Cooper comes from a wrestling family. His father Reg ‘Titch’ Cooper, having been a wrestler, referee and trainer, and the match promises to be one of the highlights of an illustrious career which has seen him battle it out with ring legends like former world champion Steve Grey and ex-European title-holder Mal Sanders.”

Premier Promotions said that, apart from the championship match, the show’s feature bout will be ‘an all-in American rumble’ where wrestlers are eliminated by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope.

The spokesperson said: "Among the other stars fighting it out to be crowned the king of the ring will be the notorious tag team The Beards, Mad Dog Quinn and Karl Atlas, 6ft 7in giant Samson, and three more Sussex stars, Jordon Breaks from Hove, Worthing’s David Lovejoy and Cameron Anderson from Peacehaven.”