Sussex town has seen some of the strongest wage increases over the past year

A town in Sussex has seen of the strongest wage increases over the past year, a new study has shown.

New research has revealed the UK areas with the biggest wage increases, with Lichfield coming out on top.

The study by QRFY analysed the latest release from the Office for National Statistics, which showed hourly wage data for every local authority in the United Kingdom, including overtime, and compared the changes in wages between 2022 and 2023.

Eastbourne took third place in the study. In 2023, the area's average hourly pay was £ 20.58, which increased by 22.72% from 2022’s value of £16.77.

It found that the Staffordshire area of Lichfield saw the most significant increase in wages. Lichfield’s hourly pay, on average, was £14.97 in 2022, which has now increased to £19.07 in 2023, a 27.39% increase.

The South Staffordshire area comes in second place. It had an average hourly wage of £14.84 in 2022, which has increased by 24.39% and now sits at £18.46 in 2023.

Rounding out the top five is Kingston upon Thames. The south-west London area had an average hourly pay of £20.69 in 2022, which has increased by 20.54% in 2023 to £24.94.

Commenting on the findings, Marc Porcar, CEO of QRFY, said: “What’s interesting to see is the variety of areas that feature in the top ten, showing that there is year-on-year wage growth in many less built-up areas around the country. Growth in wages outside major cities may lead workers to question whether the pressure of the inner city is worth it.”