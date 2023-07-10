NationalWorldTV
Sussex town named as a top holiday hotspot in the UK

The ancient town of Rye in East Sussex has been named in the top ten of the hottest UK holiday destinations in terms of things to do and see.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 10th Jul 2023, 08:50 BST

Rye, just along the coast from Hastings, was in eighth place in a survey of top ten places to visit conducted by outdoor experts at GO Outdoors. It looked at the number of hiking, biking, nature and wildlife as well as the average cost of local transport and how popular the destination is to create a holiday hotspot score.

The Welsh village of Betws-y-coed, which acts as a gateway to Snowdonia, came in first place, with Ambleside, in the Lake District, second and the Cornish town of St Ives third.

Rye, which has a fishing port, harbour, nature reserves, historic buildings and a host of high quality pubs and restaurants, gained an overall score of 7.09 out of ten. The town was once home to famous writers E F Benson and Henry James, as well as a number of notable artists, including Paul Nash, who were attracted by the landscape.

Mermaid Street, Rye.

1. Mermaid Street, Rye.

Mermaid Street, Rye. Photo: .

Rye Harbour

2. Rye Harbour

Rye Harbour Photo: .

Rye file 9/9/20: Gun Garden and Ypres Tower/Ypres Castle Museum in Rye

3. Rye file 9/9/20: Gun Garden and Ypres Tower/Ypres Castle Museum in Rye

Rye file 9/9/20: Gun Garden and Ypres Tower/Ypres Castle Museum in Rye Photo: staff

Rye Festival of the Sea and raft race.

4. Rye Festival of the Sea and raft race.

Rye Festival of the Sea and raft race. Photo: .

