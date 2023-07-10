Sussex town named as a top holiday hotspot in the UK
Rye, just along the coast from Hastings, was in eighth place in a survey of top ten places to visit conducted by outdoor experts at GO Outdoors. It looked at the number of hiking, biking, nature and wildlife as well as the average cost of local transport and how popular the destination is to create a holiday hotspot score.
The Welsh village of Betws-y-coed, which acts as a gateway to Snowdonia, came in first place, with Ambleside, in the Lake District, second and the Cornish town of St Ives third.
Rye, which has a fishing port, harbour, nature reserves, historic buildings and a host of high quality pubs and restaurants, gained an overall score of 7.09 out of ten. The town was once home to famous writers E F Benson and Henry James, as well as a number of notable artists, including Paul Nash, who were attracted by the landscape.
