Sussex town to hold Summer Shark Party for 50th anniversary of Jaws
It takes place at The Pig pub, at White Rock, on July 11 and has been organised by Hellfire Club Hastings as part of its ongoing Monster Movie Club.
The film will be screened in a candle-lit setting and there will be themed cocktails and mocktails as well as a food menu, 80’s tunes, movie trivia and prizes for the best fancy dress.
Hosts for the evening are Domino Barbeau and Baz Yellow.
Jaws is a 1975 thriller directed by Steven Spielberg, based on the 1974 best seller by Peter Brenchley. It stars Roy Scheider as police chief Martin Brody, who, with the help of a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a professional shark hunter (Robert Shaw) attempts to stop a man-eating great white shark that attacks beach-goers at a summer resort town.
Doors open at 7pm and the movie starts at 8pm, with a 15 minute interval. Tickets for table seating are £10. The venue is wheelchair accessible.
