Sussex town to stage re-enactment of the most famous battle in English history

English Heritage has announced the return of its epic Battle of Hastings re-enactment next month. The mighty clash, involving hundreds of warriors, weapons and horses, will be taking place on the 1066 battlefield at Battle Abbey on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 October.

And Sara Whines, from English Heritage, said: “We are expecting even more demand for the event than usual, after the BBC’s King And Conqueror drama and the news that the Bayeux Tapestry is coming back to England next year.”

James Witcombe, Battle Abbey Cluster Manager at English Heritage, said: “We’re hugely excited to be welcoming visitors back to our blockbuster annual reenactment, which takes place on the very spot where William and Harold fought back in 1066. With the BBC’s star-studded drama King and Conqueror dominating Sunday night TV and the announcement that the Bayeux Tapestry is returning to England next year, there has never been a better time to relive the drama, blood-curdling combat and human tragedy of the Battle of Hastings – a few hours which changed the course of English history forever.”

The annual Battle of Hastings re-enactment gives visitors a unique insight into life inside the Saxon and Norman camps as they prepare themselves for the fierce encounter between King Harold and his Saxons and the invading Normans, led by Duke William.

They will be able to get up close with the soldiers and their entourage and see first-hand the intricacies of their weapons and weight of their armour, the clothes the combatants wore, the food they ate, and watch them practise their 11th century life skills; faithfully recreated by dedicated reenactors.

Elsewhere, falconers and their majestic birds of prey will be recreating the medieval sport, whilst story tellers will enthral with fascinating facts about the battle, such as the incredible journey to preserve the Bayeux Tapestry through the centuries. There will be performances of Saxon and Norman music, and, for those who fancy practising their combat skills, there is have-a-go archery, sword school or combat training to take part in.

An array of stalls will be offering visitors the chance to rummage through historical delights for a very special souvenir, or to fuel up before the epic battle with a huge choice of gourmet delights from game burgers to freshly made pizza, or traditional English Heritage fare such as sandwiches, cake and ice-creams, as well as tea and cold refreshments - on offer in the Battle Abbey café and at pop-ups around the field.

The action-packed day builds up to the grand finale, where, on the very spot where King Harold and Duke William fought in 1066, hundreds of reenactors, many on horseback, will recreate the intensity of the legendary conflict in which William the Conqueror, as he became known, emerged victorious and was able to seize the English throne.

The Battle of Hastings takes place on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 October at 1066 Battle of Hastings, Abbey and Battlefield, High Street, Battle, East Sussex, TN33 0AE between 10am and 5pm. Tickets are now on sale, and advance online booking is recommended for the best price and guaranteed entry.

A BSL (British Sign Language) interpreter will be narrating the event on Saturday 11 October.

Prices start from £24 per adult and £14 per child, with family discounts available. English Heritage members can buy tickets for £7.50 per adult and £4 per child, with family discounts available.

Book at: www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/battle-abbey-battle-of-hastings-11-12-oct-25.

