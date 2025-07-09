Sussex towns set to benefit from 'Summer blitz' on crime

Sussex Police news

Towns in East and West Sussex are set to benefit from what the Home Office has called a ‘summer blitz’ on crime.

More than 500 towns have signed up for the Safer Streets scheme, which, the Home Office says, is designed to increase the number of police patrols and tackle anti-social behaviour nationwide.

Street crime has ‘sky-rocketed’ in recent years, with theft from the person doubling between December 2022-2024, and shop theft up by 60 per cent, with offenders often using violence and abuse against shopkeepers.

From July, towns involved in the scheme will benefit from named, contactable officers and increased police patrols at peak times, in an attempt to nip anti-social behaviour in the bud.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said:“High streets and town centres are the very heart of our communities. Residents and businesses have the right to feel safe in their towns. But the last government left a surge in shop theft, street crime and anti-social behaviour which has left too many town centres feeling abandoned.

“It’s time to turn this round, that’s why I have called on police forces and councils alike to work together to deliver a summer blitz on town centre crime to send a clear message to those people who bring misery to our towns that their crimes will no longer go unpunished.

“The fact that 500 towns have signed up shows the strength of feeling on this issue.

“Through our Safer Streets Mission and Plan for Change, we are putting officers back on the beat where you can see them and making our town centres safe again."

The new scheme will also support young people, by providing summer holiday activities across each participating community’s town centre. Towns in Humberside, Devon, Cornwall and beyond are involved, but in Sussex, the following communities are set to benefit;

Eastbourne

Worthing

Hastings

Bexhill

Uckfield

Hove

Lewes

East Grinstead

Horsham

Crawley

Bognor Regis

Chichester

Hailsham

Burgess Hill

Haywards Heath

Rye

Brighton

Shoreham-by-Sea

St Leonards-on-Sea

Anthony Hemmerdinger, Managing Director of Boots has already announced his support for the scheme, claiming it will better safeguard hardworking members of retail staff: "Retail theft alongside intimidation and abuse of our team members is unacceptable, so we welcome this additional support from Government and the police to strengthen shopworker protection.

“While we continue to invest significantly in schemes to deter and disrupt crime, including our state-of-the-art CCTV monitoring centre and bodycams for our team members in stores, it is only through collaboration with Government, police forces, and local communities, that we can ensure high streets feel like welcoming and safe spaces for people to work, shop and visit, all the time."

hair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Emily Spurrell added:“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors know how much people want to rid their neighbourhoods of criminal and anti-social behaviour (ASB) that blights too many communities. Tackling retail crime and ASB is essential to allowing our town centres to flourish. People have a right to feel safe and shop workers shouldn’t have to defend their stores against regular and organised theft, putting themselves at risk of violence.

“As the public’s voice in policing, we have long understood that neighbourhood policing is key to addressing these issues which is why we welcomed the Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee. It will see thousands more officers on our streets and introduce specialist training for them to operate effectively within local communities.”