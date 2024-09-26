Sussex traditional bonfire season gets underway - these are the events taking place

The county is famous for its bonfire tradition, which goes back hundreds of years, with Lewes and Battle boasting the oldest. Events take place from now right through to the end of November.

Burgess Hill Bonfire Society holds its celebrations this weekend on Saturday September 28. The fun starts at 3pm with the judging of Guys on Fairfield Recreation Ground. Tar barrel racing takes place at 6.45pm at Church Road. The first procession leaves Crescent Way at 7.30pm, with the grand procession leaving Station Road at 8.30pm. Fireworks on the recreation ground take place at approximately 9.45pm.

Below is the full list of bonfire events going forward. Check the bonfire societies web sites or social media pages for exact timings. We will be covering them all in detail nearer to the time of the event.

OCTOBER 5th ROTHERFIELD & MARK CROSS 5th EASTBOURNE 5th NORTHIAM 5th FLETCHING 12th HASTINGS 12th HEATHFIELD 12th SEAFORD 19th NINFIELD 19th HAILSHAM 19th NEVILL (LEWES) 19th EAST GRINSTEAD 25th ISFIELD & LITTLE HORSTED 26th LITTLEHAMPTON – TBC 26th EWHURST & STAPLE CROSS NOVEMBER 2nd NEWICK 2nd EDENBRIDGE 2nd BATTLE

5th LINDFIELD 5th LEWES 9th SOUTH HEIGHTON 9th EAST HOATHLY & HALLAND 9th CHAILEY 9th RYE 16th ROBERTSBRIDGE 16th BARCOMBE 23rd CHIDDINGLY 23rd HAWKHURST

If you are interested in getting involved in the Sussex bonfire tradition, many of the bonfire societies welcome new members and volunteers.

Have you read? In pictures: Beautiful Sussex garden wins national award

Have you read? Warning in Sussex over Asian Hornets which have painful sting and feed on honey bees

1 . Hastings Bonfire procession Hastings Bonfire procession Photo: supplied

2 . Battle Bonfire Procession Battle Bonfire Procession Photo: supplied

3 . Robertsbridge Bonfire procession. Robertsbridge Bonfire procession. Photo: supplied