Southern Rail has announced that it will be running a reduced service today due to severe hot weather conditions. The company has advised people to travel only if the journey is essential.

Stagecoach South East announced that Bexhill route 97 will be on diversion due to the Gunters Lane road closure. Buses will divert via Little Common Road, Combe Valley Way, London Road, Ninfield Road and Turkey Road.

The company also said that Eastbourne’s Langney Rise will be closed from its junction with The rising to Hide Hollow Roundabout. Loop and 1X services will divert via Pembury Road, Sevenoaks Road and Kingfisher Drive for the duration of these works.

Sussex traffic and travel

A259 East Dean Road is open again eastbound after a serious collision last night on Gilberts Drive. According to traffic reports, an air ambulance landed at the scene of a crash involving a car and a bike in East Sussex.

Ditchling Road, Falmer – there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on Ditchling Road near Woodbourne Avenue.

Horsham – there are temporary traffic signals on the B2237 because of gas main work on Worthing Road Picts Hill at the Boars Head Pub.

A23 Pease Pottage – lanes are closed due to electricity work on the A23 at M23 J11 (Pease Pottage).