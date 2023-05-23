Sussex traffic round-up: Severe delays on the A27 near Polegate
Drivers on the A27 near Polegate have been delayed in their journeys by more than 25 minutes due to the use of temporary traffic lights.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 23rd May 2023, 07:32 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 07:45 BST
Severe delays are being felt on the A27 Westbound between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and A27 (Milton Street turn off).
There are temporary traffic signals in the area due to electricity work on A27 Lewes Road near The Street (Arlington / Litlington turn off).
The works has caused lane closures, which affects the road both ways.