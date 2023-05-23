Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies

Sussex traffic round-up: Severe delays on the A27 near Polegate

Drivers on the A27 near Polegate have been delayed in their journeys by more than 25 minutes due to the use of temporary traffic lights.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 23rd May 2023, 07:32 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 07:45 BST
The works has caused lane closures, which affects the road both ways.The works has caused lane closures, which affects the road both ways.
The works has caused lane closures, which affects the road both ways.

Severe delays are being felt on the A27 Westbound between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and A27 (Milton Street turn off).

There are temporary traffic signals in the area due to electricity work on A27 Lewes Road near The Street (Arlington / Litlington turn off).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The works has caused lane closures, which affects the road both ways.

Related topics:A27SussexPolegate