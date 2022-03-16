Sussex traffic update March 16: Latest travel news

On the A283 Steyning Road at Wiston there are temporary traffic signals in place due to electricity work on from the B2135 Horsham Road to Water Lane.

The A24 at Horsham is closed due to bridge maintenance work between the B2237 Worthing Road, Hop Oast Park and Ride Roundabout to A264 Broadbridge Heath Roundabout.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A23 near Brighton between the junctions with the A273 and A281 – there are roadworks planned from 8pm–6am until Saturday (March 19).

Traffic stock