Traffic is slow and queuing on the Chichester bypass around the Portfield Roundabout and the Bognor Road Roundabout.

There are also delays on the A27 in Arundel by the hospital as you approach the roundabout.

Motorist are delayed by about 15 minutes on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane.

Traffic stock