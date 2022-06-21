Sussex train strikes: These are the services that are still running

While Southern Rail staff are not striking themselves, the national action is severely affecting al journeys on Southern Rail, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern between Tuesday 21 June and Sunday 26 June.

Southern has produced this list of which trains will be running this week.

It includes:

Southern Rail stock image

- London Victoria and Brighton

Two trains per hour will run between London Victoria and Brighton, calling at London Victoria, Clapham Junction, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and Brighton only.

- London Bridge and Brighton

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Brighton, calling at London Bridge, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Balcombe, Hayward’s Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park and Brighton only.

- London Bridge and Gatwick Airport

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Gatwick Airport, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Purley, Redhill, Earlswood, Salfords, Horley and Gatwick Airport only.

- London Bridge and Three Bridges

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Three Bridges, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Coulsdon South, Merstham, Redhill, Horley, Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges only.

- Brighton and Hove

Two trains per hour will run between Brighton and Hove only.