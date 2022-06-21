Sussex train strikes: These are the services that are still running

While Southern Rail staff are not striking themselves, the national action is severely affecting al journeys on Southern Rail, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern between Tuesday 21 June and Sunday 26 June.
Southern has produced this list of which trains will be running this week.
It includes:
- London Victoria and Brighton
Two trains per hour will run between London Victoria and Brighton, calling at London Victoria, Clapham Junction, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and Brighton only.
- London Bridge and Brighton
Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Brighton, calling at London Bridge, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Balcombe, Hayward’s Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park and Brighton only.
- London Bridge and Gatwick Airport
Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Gatwick Airport, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Purley, Redhill, Earlswood, Salfords, Horley and Gatwick Airport only.
- London Bridge and Three Bridges
Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Three Bridges, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Coulsdon South, Merstham, Redhill, Horley, Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges only.
- Brighton and Hove
Two trains per hour will run between Brighton and Hove only.
A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “There will be no alternative travel options after the last trains. This means, if you do have to travel, you should carefully check the first and last train for your station. Expect these trains to be very busy.”