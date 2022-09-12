Sussex travel for September 12: Reports of a two-vehicle crash on A29

Sussex travel

In West Sussex, Reports of crash involving two vehicles has occurred on A29 Bognor Road near Northlands Road. Traffic is said to be coping well.

One lane is closed due to a stalled car on the M23 Southbound between J8, the M25, J7 and J9 (Gatwick Airport).

The AA is reporting that traffic is also coping well in that area too.

There is traffic congestion on A272 both ways before the A281 at the Village Hall Roundabout, with usual delays heading into Cowfold.

There are also reports of slow traffic on A264 Eastbound before A2220 Horsham Road, in the construction area, with drivers told to expect lane closures.

In Worthing, there are delays of eight minutes and increasing on A27 Sompting By-Pass Eastbound. Vehicles are said to be traveling at an average speed five mph.

There are now severe delays of 22 minutes and increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between the A27 Arundel Road and the A27.

In Arundel, there are reports of queueing traffic on the A27 Lyminster Road Westbound before the A284 at the Crossbush Junction.

In Chichester, there are delays of six minutes and delays increasing on the A27 Eastbound between the A27 Emsworth Services and the A259 Cathedral Way at the Fishbourne Roundabout. Vehicles are reported to be traveling at average speed ten mph.

There are also delays of four minutes on the Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between the A27 Chichester By-Pass and the A27 Chichester By-Pass at the Bognor Bridge Roundabout – vehicles are also traveling at an average speed ten mph.

In East Sussex, there is slow traffic on the A259 Marine Drive Westbound before Longridge Avenue.

There are delays of four minutes and easing on A259 South Coast Road Westbound between Sutton Avenue and Highview Road – with an average vehicle speed of ten mph.

In Newhaven, the bridge due to open at 1:30pm on the A259 at Newhaven Swing Bridge and drivers are warned to expect delays.