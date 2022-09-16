Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sussex travel for September 16: Roads closed as Goodwood Revival starts today

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, September 16.

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 16th September 2022, 7:27 am
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 7:35 am
Sussex travel
Sussex travel

The 2022 Goodwood Revival starts today and the roads around the Goodwood Estate are currently closed.

There are delays of four minutes on the A27 Eastbound between the A27 Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way at the Fishbourne Roundabout.

In Brighton, there is a road closed due to school safety measures on School Road both ways from Portland Road to Dallington Road.

Sussex