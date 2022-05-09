Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Monday, May 9

A259 Eastbourne. There is gas main work with temporary traffic signals in place on Summerdown Road at A259 Church Street.

A27 Arundel – there is queueing traffic on the A27 Lyminster Road Westbound the before A284 (Crossbush Junction).

A27 Worthing – traffic is slow traffic on the A27 before Sompting Road (Toby Carvery).

Sussex travel

A27 Chichester – traffic is queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester By-Pass Eastbound before A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). There are more delays building on the Bognor Road (A259).

A264 Broadbridge Heath – there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A264 Five Oaks Road near the A281.

B2028 Lindfield – temporary traffic signals are in place because of construction on the B2028 High Street at B2111 Lewes Road.

A283 Washington – there is queueing traffic on the A283 The Pike Eastbound before the A283 The Pike (Washington Roundabout).

A272 Cowfold – there is a lot of traffic on the A272 at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).