B2191 Eastbourne –temporary traffic signals are in place due to telecoms work on the B2191 Willingdon Drove near A22 Highfield Link (Shinewater roundabout).

Bexhill – there are temporary traffic signals because of construction on Collington Avenue at B2098 Sutherland Avenue. Temporary traffic signals are also in place on Egerton Road between Brockley Road and Park Avenue.

Hastings – St Michael’s Place is closed, electricity Work due to electricity work from A21 Cambridge Road to Dorset Place. Prospect Place is closed as well.

Traffic and travel

Battle – there are temporary traffic signals on Marley Lane due to telecoms work near Meadow Bank.

A259 Eastbourne – there is gas main work with temporary traffic signals on Summerdown Road at A259 Church Street.

Coldean, Brighton – temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on Carden Avenue at Carden Hill.

A27 Lancing – lanes are closed for construction on the A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways from A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights).

A283 Steyning – there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A283 Steyning By Pass between Horsham Road and Clays Hill.

Storrington – temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Fryern Road at Merryfield Road.

Petworth – East Street closed due to water main work. The road is shut from A272 North Street (St Marys Church) to Middle Street. North Street is closed from A272 Horsham Road due to no access.

Horsham – B2237. Temporary traffic signals because of drainage works on Worthing Road near Horsham Football Club.

A264 Broadbridge Heath – there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A264 Five Oaks Road near the A281.

B2028 Lindfield – temporary traffic signals are in place because of construction on the B2028 High Street at B2111 Lewes Road.