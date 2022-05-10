A27 Arundel – there is queueing traffic on A27 Lyminster Road Westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction).

B2195 Faygate – traffic is also queueing on the B2195 Crawley Road at A264 (Moorhead Roundabout).

Warnham – heavy traffic on A264 Northbound before A24 (Great Daux Roundabout).

Sussex travel

A27 Chichester – there is queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

A27 Lancing – delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound between Dankton Lane and Hoe Court.

A259 Eastbourne – there is gas main work with temporary traffic signals on Summerdown Road at A259 Church Street.

Polegate – Wannock Road is closed both ways for construction on Wannock Road from Barons Way to the A2270 Polegate By Pass.

Falmer – temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on Carden Avenue at Carden Hill.

A27 Lancing – lanes are closed for construction on the A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways from A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights).

A283 Steyning – there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A283 Steyning By Pass between Horsham Road and Clays Hill.

Storrington – temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Fryern Road at Merryfield Road.

Petworth – East Street closed due to water main work. The road is shut from A272 North Street (St Marys Church) to Middle Street. North Street is closed from A272 Horsham Road due to no access.

Horsham – B2237. Temporary traffic signals because of drainage works on Worthing Road near Horsham Football Club.

A264 Broadbridge Heath – there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A264 Five Oaks Road near the A281.

B2028 Lindfield – temporary traffic signals are in place because of construction on the B2028 High Street at B2111 Lewes Road.