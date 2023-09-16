Sussex travel news: Traffic signals to cause delays in Eastbourne, and train disruption in Haywards Heath
In Eastbourne, there are temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Stanmer Drive near Willingdon Park Drive and resurfacing work on A2021 Kings Drive near Selmeston Road.
There is also a road closed due to construction on Churchdale Road both ways between Bridgemere Road and Churchdale Place.
In Brighton, there are temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Dukes Mound near Madeira Drive and on Ovingdean Road near Wanderdown Road.
Southern Rail has reminded passengers that engineering works are taking place over the weekend between Barnham and Havant, meaning buses will replace trains on some routes.
There will be a very limited replacement bus service on some routes, and the rail company expect buses that do run to be very busy.
Replacement buses to/from Littlehampton will have a revised stop due to roadworks & will call at Anchor Springs (Stop B) in the town centre instead of outside the station.
The disruption caused by a safety inspection of the track between Lewes and Haywards Heath yesterday evening has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.
Stagecoach has also made south east service cancellations for Hastings.