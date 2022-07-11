Sussex Roads Police

There are reports of slow traffic on the A27 Polegate bypass this morning.

AA has reported slow traffic on the A27 Polegate By Pass at A22 Polegate Road on the Cop Hall Roundabout, due to a crash involving three vehicles.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are delays of eight minutes, but this is easing on the A27 Polegate By Pass Westbound between the A22 Golden Jubilee Roundabout and A22 Polegate Road at Cop Hall Roundabout.

Elsewhere in East Sussex, the A259 Between Peachaven east and Newhaven has re-opened this morning, after being closed both ways for much of Sunday evening following a road traffic collision.

Reports say the accident is not fully cleared and police are still present, but cars can now pass through now in both directions.

There is also reports of queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound before A277 Brighton Road at the Ashcombe Roundabout.

In West Sussex, there are delays of six minutes and delays increasing on Grove Lodge Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Warren Road and A27 Sompting By-Pass.

AA is reporting that vehicles in that area are travelling at an average speed of five mph.

There are also delays of one minute on the A27 Warren Road Eastbound between Mill Lane and A24 Findon Road on Offington Corner.

In Chichester, there are reports of queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way at the Fishbourne Roundabout.

One lane closed due to stalled car on M23 London bound between J10 A264 Copthorne Way in Crawley and the J9 at Gatwick Airport.

Severe delays of 15 minutes are being reported, with delays increasing on M23 Northbound between the J9 and J8 M25 J7.

Traffic is reportedly coping well, with lane one of four closed just prior to the exit slip road at J9.