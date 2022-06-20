Sussex travel updates: Monday, June 20 - including Southern Rail strikes

Railway timetables operating across England are hugely disrupted from until Sunday (June 26) due to rail strikes taking place on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (June 21, 23, and 25).

There is some slow and queuing traffic in Fontwell this morning and temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on A29 Fontwell Avenue at Wandleys Lane.

In Pevensey Bay Wallsend Road has been closed and there is heavy traffic following a railroad crossing failure between the B2919 High Street and Coast Road.

Temporary traffic signals are causing some delays for motorists on the B2066 Upper Saint James Road at Bedford Street.

In Cowfold, motorists are facing delays on the A272 Browning’s Hill.