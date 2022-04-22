Sussex travel: your evening update for Friday, April 22

Queuing traffic has been reported on the A27 Chichester Bypass, both ways to the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

Delays of three minutes and increasing have been reported on Fishbourne roundabout eastbound between the A27 and the A27 Chichester Bypass. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays of eight minutes and increasing have been reported on Chichester Road, Eastbound between the A27 Arundel Road and The Causeway.

Sussex travel

Delays of four minutes and increasing have been reported on the A27 Old Shoreham Road, Westbound between Upper Shoreham Road and Sompting roundabout. The average speed is 15 miles per hour.