Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, September 20

The A27 at Lewes is currently closed in both directions following what police have called a serious collision.

The AA reports that the road closed due to the clean up and repair works, meaning it is closed between the Southerham Roundabout and Beddingham Roundabout.

There is a detour in operation via the A26 to Ringmer and the A22 at Golden Cross to Polegate.

Sussex travel

Due to the crash, there is queuing traffic on the A259 westbound from Seaford Town centre to Newhaven – with severe delays of 30 minutes on the Sutton Park Road Westbound between the A259 Sutton Road and the A259 South Way.

The B2104 London Road is partly blocked both ways due to a three vehicle accident around Hempstead Lane.

At Bexhill, Windsor Road is partly blocked due to an accident around Victoria Road, involving two cars.

According to the AA, Traffic is coping well.

There are delays of eight minutes and increasing on the Sompting By-Pass Westbound between the A27 Upper Brighton Road and the A27 Warren Road at Offington Corner.